Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01 to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million to $193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.03 million.Progyny also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.07 to $0.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.27 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,696 shares of company stock worth $23,159,237. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Progyny by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Progyny by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Progyny by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

