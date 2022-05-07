ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $321.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.40 million to $351.50 million. ProPetro reported sales of $216.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.51.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProPetro by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in ProPetro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 402,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ProPetro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.