ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. 28,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 566.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter.

