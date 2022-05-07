ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Up 4%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.06. 931,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 28,680,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 164,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

