ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 15,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 197,435 shares.The stock last traded at $37.98 and had previously closed at $41.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 196,889 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 91.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 404.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.