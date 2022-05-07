Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.43. 4,054,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

