Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 1.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $61,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,016,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,474,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after acquiring an additional 88,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,210,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $12.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.88. 926,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,286. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $269.55 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.06.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

