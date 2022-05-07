PUTinCoin Trading Up 11.2% This Week (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. PUTinCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $283.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PUTinCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,020.51 or 1.00024072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020933 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001464 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002712 BTC.

PUTinCoin Coin Profile

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

