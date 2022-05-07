PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.29.

PVH opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,331,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in PVH by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

