PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

PVH opened at $67.73 on Thursday. PVH has a 12-month low of $64.64 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

