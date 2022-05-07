Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. Q2 has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 770,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Q2 by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 207,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.