QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $284.94

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.94 ($3.56) and traded as high as GBX 357.60 ($4.47). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 355.40 ($4.44), with a volume of 1,667,075 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 465 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.00) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 316.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.35.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

