Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Lowered to $135.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $107.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $139.79. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $104.37 and a 52-week high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,387,000 after buying an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

