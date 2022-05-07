Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QRTEA. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.82. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. FPR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after buying an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,673,000 after buying an additional 242,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,937,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,929,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 3,352,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 765,314 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

