RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stake Raised by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,090 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 2.02% of RadNet worth $32,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RadNet by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RadNet by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RadNet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in RadNet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RadNet stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 393,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.72. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

