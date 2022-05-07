Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $46,340.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010195 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00210514 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000077 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

