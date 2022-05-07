Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS.

Shares of RAIN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,952. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rain Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rain Therapeutics by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rain Therapeutics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

