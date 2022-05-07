Rainicorn Price Hits $0.0431 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $133,290.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.00247958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.83 or 0.00205107 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.11 or 0.00472562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00039474 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,704.55 or 1.99194021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

