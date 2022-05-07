Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Issues Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. Ranpak’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PACK traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.36. 2,365,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ranpak by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ranpak by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ranpak by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ranpak by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ranpak by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

