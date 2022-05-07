Raymond James Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CXB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$49,549.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,597.20. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,990.

About Calibre Mining (Get Rating)

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.