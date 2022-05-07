Raymond James Analysts Give Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) a C$14.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$16.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.90.

MTL opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.48%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

