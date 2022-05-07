Raymond James Analysts Give Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) a $10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 369,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 216,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 856,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

