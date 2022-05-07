Raymond James Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $22.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

LPRO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. 852,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,800. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after purchasing an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

