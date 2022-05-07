Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIX opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.26. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

