Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.31 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Shares of ALGN opened at $280.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.62 and a 200-day moving average of $526.17. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $270.37 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.