Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.00.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

In other United States Steel news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,343 shares of company stock worth $6,804,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

