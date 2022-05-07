Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,069 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000.

RYH opened at $280.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $275.93 and a twelve month high of $322.92.

