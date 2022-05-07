Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Humana by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Humana by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $430.66 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.72 and a 200 day moving average of $435.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

