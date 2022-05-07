Raymond James Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $171.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.46.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,979,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 668,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,666 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.