Raymond James Trims Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Target Price to C$1.00

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Emerge Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EMCMF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Emerge Commerce has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.65.

Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

