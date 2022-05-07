Raymond James Trims Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF) Target Price to C$1.00

Emerge Commerce (OTC:EMCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Emerge Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of EMCMF opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. Emerge Commerce has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.65.
Emerge Commerce Ltd. owns and operates online e-commerce marketplaces in Canada and the United States. Its principal operating e-commerce brands include truLOCAL.ca, UnderPar.com, JustGolfStuff.ca, WagJag.com, and BeRightBack.ca. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.