Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target Lowered to GBX 135 at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.31) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.49) on Friday. Reach has a 52-week low of GBX 119.50 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 430 ($5.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £376.50 million and a P/E ratio of 132.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 4.46 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. Reach’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

In related news, insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.22), for a total value of £74,768.90 ($93,402.75). Also, insider Jim Mullen purchased 80,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,048.21 ($123,732.93).

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

