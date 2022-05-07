Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY22 guidance to $3.88-4.05 EPS.
Shares of O stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. 3,566,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,625. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.
The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 290.20%.
Several brokerages have commented on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.
Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Realty Income (O)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.