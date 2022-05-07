Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,700 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($99.94) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($78.70) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.