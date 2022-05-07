Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,700 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($96.19) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($106.18) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($99.94) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($78.70) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,100 ($88.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($72.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($100.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

