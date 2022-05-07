Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 31,830 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $206,576.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,698.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, Christopher Gibson sold 37,605 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $229,014.45.

On Thursday, April 21st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,155 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $234,448.05.

On Monday, April 18th, Christopher Gibson sold 35,836 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $245,118.24.

On Thursday, April 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $260,948.52.

On Thursday, April 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

