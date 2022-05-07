Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. Red River Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 32.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $26,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,535,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Red River Bancshares by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

