Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDFN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of Redfin stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,706,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $645,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

