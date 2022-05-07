Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.45. Redfin has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $65.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

