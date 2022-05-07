Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $26.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

