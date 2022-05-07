Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

RGA stock traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 711,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,326. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

