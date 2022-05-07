Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.