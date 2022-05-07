Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Rent-A-Center updated its Q2 guidance to $0.95-1.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

Shares of RCII traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,614. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

