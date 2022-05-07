Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,400 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.45. 315,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $96.39 and a 1-year high of $112.27.
