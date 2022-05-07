Retirement Group LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,441,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. 4,966,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

