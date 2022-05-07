Retirement Group LLC Invests $28,000 in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. 1,858,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

