Retirement Group LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 266,391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2,531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 857,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 79,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000.

Shares of SDIV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 601,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,073. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96.

