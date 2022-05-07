Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 500 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

NYSEARCA QLD traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $51.68. 11,963,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,389. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

