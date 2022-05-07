Reviewing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -9.57% -0.72% -0.53% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 97.27%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 1.27 -$38.91 million ($0.92) -12.04 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

