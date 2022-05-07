Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,667,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $24,046,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 281,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 in the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. 3,001,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

