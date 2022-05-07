Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.06. 3,001,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,011. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Revolve Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

