Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4849 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Rheinmetall stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Rheinmetall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rheinmetall from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($126.32) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

